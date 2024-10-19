 Ram Van Gaman Path: Leela Gurukul To Come Up On Five Acre Site In Chitrakoot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRam Van Gaman Path: Leela Gurukul To Come Up On Five Acre Site In Chitrakoot

Ram Van Gaman Path: Leela Gurukul To Come Up On Five Acre Site In Chitrakoot

People familiar with the development said ‘Leela Gurukul’ will have a symbolic presentation of different musical instruments, costumes, artifacts of cultural importance from the Ramayana era

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Ram Van Gaman Path project, ‘Lila Gurukul’ will be constructed on a five-acre site in Chitrakoot, said officials. The culture department has recently acquired the land for the Gurukul. People familiar with the development said ‘Leela Gurukul’ will have a symbolic presentation of different musical instruments, costumes, artifacts of cultural importance from the Ramayana era to make devotees aware about them.

“We are preparing a detailed project report for Leela Gurukul. After the DPR, further decisions will be taken,” said NP Namdev, the director of the directorate of culture.  The DPR will evaluate the construction cost of the Lila Gurukul and other aspects of the project, he added.

Read Also
MP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Teenager; Befriended Girl On Social...
article-image

Besides, all concerned departments have been informed of the outcome of a survey conducted under the Ram Van Gaman Path project so that they can prepare their own DPR for the works they have to undertake. For instance, the public health engineering department will have to ensure water facilities for the pilgrims along the Path, while the PWD will be responsible for undertaking the construction of roads and bridges.

‘Parikrama Path’

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Resumes 'Aapli Chikitsa' Services After BMC Promises Partial Payment of ₹3 Crore
Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Resumes 'Aapli Chikitsa' Services After BMC Promises Partial Payment of ₹3 Crore
Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur
Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur
Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
Thane: Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Failing To Register Rape Complaint Of 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman
Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years
Haseena Parkar's Husband Firing Case: Mumbai Police Takes 63-Yr-Old Accused Into Custody From Mirzapur Jail After 25 Years

Meanwhile, the government has sanctioned around Rs 30 crores for construction of ‘Parikrama Path’ of Kamadhgiri in Chitrakoot. Besides, there will also be a dedicated path for the devotees who perform ‘Shastang’ or roll on the ground on their way to the deity’s abode. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition

Chhatarpur Bypass Construction Stalls As Farmers Await Compensation For Land Acquisition

MP: Man Given Life Imprisonment Under POCSO Act For Raping A Minor

MP: Man Given Life Imprisonment Under POCSO Act For Raping A Minor

Ram Van Gaman Path: Leela Gurukul To Come Up On Five Acre Site In Chitrakoot

Ram Van Gaman Path: Leela Gurukul To Come Up On Five Acre Site In Chitrakoot

MP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Teenager; Befriended Girl On Social...

MP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Teenager; Befriended Girl On Social...

No Brake On Break-In: Lifters Eye New Goodies; Thieves Target Batteries Of Electric Vehicles

No Brake On Break-In: Lifters Eye New Goodies; Thieves Target Batteries Of Electric Vehicles