Ram Van Gaman Path: Leela Gurukul To Come Up On Five Acre Site In Chitrakoot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Ram Van Gaman Path project, ‘Lila Gurukul’ will be constructed on a five-acre site in Chitrakoot, said officials. The culture department has recently acquired the land for the Gurukul. People familiar with the development said ‘Leela Gurukul’ will have a symbolic presentation of different musical instruments, costumes, artifacts of cultural importance from the Ramayana era to make devotees aware about them.

“We are preparing a detailed project report for Leela Gurukul. After the DPR, further decisions will be taken,” said NP Namdev, the director of the directorate of culture. The DPR will evaluate the construction cost of the Lila Gurukul and other aspects of the project, he added.

Besides, all concerned departments have been informed of the outcome of a survey conducted under the Ram Van Gaman Path project so that they can prepare their own DPR for the works they have to undertake. For instance, the public health engineering department will have to ensure water facilities for the pilgrims along the Path, while the PWD will be responsible for undertaking the construction of roads and bridges.

‘Parikrama Path’

Meanwhile, the government has sanctioned around Rs 30 crores for construction of ‘Parikrama Path’ of Kamadhgiri in Chitrakoot. Besides, there will also be a dedicated path for the devotees who perform ‘Shastang’ or roll on the ground on their way to the deity’s abode.