Ram Temple Row: Digvijaya To March From Mahakal To Ayodhya | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday announced a 1,000-km foot march from the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya from Oct 2, protesting the alleged theft of donations made by devotees.

He said he would also file a case in the Ayodhya district court over the alleged financial irregularities.

Singh unveiled a plaque outside his residence reading, "Entry of donation thieves is prohibited in my house," and demanded transparency in the utilisation of religious donations. He said devotees have the right to know how their contributions are spent.

Calling the march non-political, Singh invited anyone who believes donations were misused to join him. He said he would walk 10 to 15 km daily.

"People made donations in the name of Lord Ram with complete faith. If there has been any misuse of those funds, an impartial investigation should be conducted and those responsible should face action," he said.

If the court establishes irregularities, Singh said he would seek the return of his donation and contribute it to another recognised religious institution or a Shankaracharya trust.