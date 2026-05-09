Ram Path In MP May Get Bigger; Recent Research Points To 73 More Sites Connected To Ram Van Gaman Path | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of sites connected to Lord Ram in Madhya Pradesh may increase, with recent research suggesting around 73 more places linked to the deity. Earlier, 23 sites across the state were identified as places visited by Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman during their exile.

Sources in the Culture Department said researcher Ramavatar Sharma carried out the study and submitted a report to the department. Based on the findings, letters have been sent to Collectors of at least 15 districts for verification through archaeological records, gazette references and other historical sources.

Ramavatar Sharma told Free Press that he spent six months on the research before submitting the report. Without disclosing the total number of places surveyed, he said he relied on the Valmiki Ramayan and folklore to identify new sites linked to Lord Ram.

An official of the culture department said the research claims the existence of Ram-linked sites in 15 districts located in the south-eastern parts of the state. Officials said further decisions on the proposed sites would be taken only after reports are received from the district collectors.

23 Ram-linked sites already identified

Earlier, 23 sites linked to Lord Ram were identified in nine districts, including Narmadapuram and Satna. These places are now being developed as religious circuits. Officials said if the newly identified places are verified, the government may also consider developing them.

Report to be placed before trust

Culture department director N P Namdev confirmed that research on sites linked to Lord Ram had been carried out and verification was underway through district collectors. He said the report would be placed before the Shri Ramchandra Path Gaman Trust, after which a decision would be taken based on its assessment.

Researcher identifies two more sites

Researcher Ramavatar Sharma has personally identified two more places linked to Lord Ram, Rampayli in Balaghat and Sita Ratna in Mandla.