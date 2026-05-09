Overspeeding: 2 Dead In Separate Road Accidents In Piplani And Berasia Areas, 1 Injured In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died in separate road accidents in Piplani and Berasia areas, while another man was critically injured on Friday night. In the first incident, 48-year-old contractor Haate Singh Jadav, a resident of B Sector, Piplani, was taking a walk outside his house after dinner when a speeding e-rickshaw hit him. Jadav succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The e-rickshaw driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police said the suspect driver’s mother, who was travelling in the e-rickshaw at the time, told police that the vehicle’s brakes had failed. Piplani police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding driver.

In another accident that took place in Berasia area, 28-year-old priest Sanju Sharma, a resident of Barela Kheda, had gone to the market to purchase puja material and was returning home with his friend Ranveer. On the main road near their village, a speeding car hit their bike.

Police said the impact dragged the motorcycle for nearly 50 metres. Sharma died during treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Saturday, while Ranveer remains in critical condition.

Following the collision, the car reportedly overturned in a nearby field. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, escaped from the spot. Berasia police have registered a case and started an investigation.