AI And Social Media Used For Running Counterfeit Currency Racket After Koh-E-Fiza Police Arrested 25-Year-Old MBBS Doctor In Bhopal

AI, Social Media Used For Running Counterfeit Currency Racket After Koh-E-Fiza Police Arrested 25-Year-Old MBBS Doctor In Bhopal | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AI and social media are emerging as new tools for counterfeit currency syndicates, with police suspecting that highly sophisticated fake Indian currency notes are now being designed and circulated using advanced digital technology.

The revelation surfaced after Koh-e-Fiza police arrested 25-year-old MBBS doctor Saiful Islam with counterfeit currency worth Rs 1.4 lakh on Wednesday. It emerged that the alleged doctor was also providing mule accounts to cyber fraudsters.

A native of Birbhum district in West Bengal, Saiful lived in Shahpura and used a UK-based SIM card for WhatsApp calls to avoid surveillance. Saiful pursued MBBS from Ukraine. Police suspect he may be linked to an interstate and possibly international counterfeit currency network. He is being questioned further during the seven-day police remand.

Saiful frequently visited Bhopal since mid-2024 and settled permanently after marrying a woman from Bhopal in September 2024. Despite having no visible source of income, he allegedly lived a lavish lifestyle by circulating fake currency in local markets.

Social media, AI & foreign connection

Police suspect social media platforms were being used to strike deals while WhatsApp calls were used to operate the network discreetly. Officials said the fake notes recovered from Saiful were of high printing quality, raising suspicion that AI-assisted designing and printing techniques may have been used to make the notes appear genuine. Police are also probing a possible Bangladesh connection as investigators suspect counterfeit currency routes originate from Bangladesh.

Police team in Birbhum

A police team has been sent to Birbhum district to trace the person from whom Saiful allegedly procured fake currency notes. Police will also investigate the routes used for smuggling fake currency notes and the involvement of other persons in Bhopal.