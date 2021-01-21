Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia gets government bungalow in Bhopal after waiting for 3 years

BHOPAL: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has got a bungalow in Bhopal after three years of wait.

The house, allotted to Scindia at 5, Shymla Hills, is adjacent to the residences of two former chief ministers, Digvijaya Singh and Uma Bharti.

In 2018, when the BJP was ruling the state, Scindia demanded a bungalow in the state capital.

He was not allotted a residence, since the BJP was in power at that time.

When the Congress came to power, Scindia chose a residence (B-17 in Char Imli area). The house has been allotted to minister of Urban Administration Department, Bhupendra Singh.

Though the house was allotted to Scindia, he could not shift there, as he lost the Lok Sabha elections from Guna. For that reason, his eligibility for a government residence ended.