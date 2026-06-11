Rajya Sabha Candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's Episode May Stir Up Internal Conflict In State Congress

Rajya Sabha Meenakshi Natarajan's Episode May Stir Up Internal Conflict In State Congress | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling among the Congress leaders in the state may intensify after the cancellation of the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination.

The Congress legislators have expressed their anger at the incident; besides, there are reports that the conflict between Digvijaya Singh and the party's state in charge, Harish Choudhary, has deepened.

A dispute took place between Singh and Choudhary at a press conference on Tuesday after the cancellation of Natarajan's nomination forms.

A video of the dispute went viral. Singh wanted lawyer and Congress leader JP Dhanopia to speak at the press conference, but Choudhary did not allow it.

The way Choudhary acted did not behove his seniority, which also enraged Singh, who refused to address the press conference.

After the video of the dispute between Singh and Choudhary went public, the supporters of the former also plunged into action. They launched a campaign in support of their leader.

In the campaign, his supporters said they would not tolerate an insult to Singh, whoever may have been involved in it.

It is also written that the person who insulted Singh should be ready to bear the brunt of it.

Singh's supporters have also written two aspects of the political drama that took place over the cancellation of Natrajan's nomination. Firstly, Singh is being unnecessarily blamed for the leakage of information about Natarajan, which the Telangana BJP leaders provided to their MP counterparts. Secondly, it is only Singh who can run the state Congress.

According to sources, Choudhary's conduct hurt Singh. None of the Congress leaders dare behave with him in this way. Against this backdrop, the issue is building impetus.