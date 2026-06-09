Clash Between Cops & Tea Stall Owner Over Shop Closure In Bhopal | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cop allegedly assaulted a tea stall worker in the Jahangirabad area following an argument over closing the shop. A video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral on Tuesday.

The altercation took place when police personnel had reportedly arrived to enforce the closure of shops operating beyond the permitted hours.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the tea stall operator and the police team, which later escalated into a heated confrontation.

It is alleged that a police constable assaulted one of the stall's employees during the incident.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed at the tea stall. Following the dispute, police took tea stall owner Priyank Rathore to the Jahangirabad police station, where legal action was initiated against him.

Rathore alleged that some policemen from Jahangirabad police station regularly take tea, snacks, and other items from his shop without making payment.

He further claimed that police selectively target certain establishments for action while overlooking violations by others.

Rejecting the allegations, Jahangirabad police station in-charge Rajan Ahirwar said police personnel were carrying out a routine late-night enforcement drive to ensure shops complied with closing-time regulations.

A dispute arose between the shop owner and the police team, he said. He added that the owner was brought to the police station and legal action was taken to maintain law and order.