Rajgarh Police Bust Interstate Ponzi Scam Gang, Arrest 14 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police have busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in cheating people with promises of doubling their money instantly and arrested 14 persons after a 35-day operation spanning around 30,000 km, police said on Thursday.

Police seized Rs 1.73 crore in cash, four SUVs and 19 mobile phones, with the total seizure valued at around Rs 2.29 crore. Rajgarh SP Amit Tolani said a businessman lodged a complaint alleging that he was lured into investing Rs 2 crore on the promise that he would immediately receive Rs 4 crore in return.

The businessman handed over the money to the fraudsters on July 22. The accused allegedly showed him a screenshot indicating that Rs 4 crore had been credited to his account through RTGS.

However, when the money did not reach his account, the businessman tried to contact the people concerned but found their office closed. He subsequently approached police and lodged a complaint on July 24.

Police constituted 10 teams and conducted continuous operations for around 35 days, covering approximately 30,000 km. The teams carried out raids across 10 states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, besides Delhi and Haryana, and arrested 14 persons in connection with the case.

During the investigation, police also learnt that the gang had allegedly cheated a businessman in West Bengal of Rs 50 lakh. A police officer from New Delhi was also allegedly duped by the gang.