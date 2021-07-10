Rajgarh: On suspicion of being goat thief, youth tied up to pole, beaten brutally by villagers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was held captive, tied to a pole and brutally beaten by villagers on suspicion that he stole goats.

The incident took place in Jaipura village under Khilchipur police station area of Rajgarh district on Friday. Its video went viral on social media on Saturday.

As the video went viral, senior police officials swung into action and a case was registered against villagers and also against the youth.

According to information, three goats from village Jaitpura went missing on Thursday night. Some villagers had spotted three persons, who had come to the village on bikes and escaped with goats.

On Friday afternoon, one youth was again spotted in the village. Later, villagers caught him and took him to the house whose goats were missing. They tied the youth to a wooden pole and beat him.

When the youth identified as Devilal Lodha, resident of village Sunderpura, denied committing theft, the villagers handed him over to Khilichipur police station.

Following intervention of senior police officers, a case was registered against Lodha and also against the villagers who were seen beating the youth.

“The villagers who held the youth captive and beat him have also been booked following the complaint of Lodha. A case of attempt of theft has been registered against the youth on complaint of villagers,” said Rajgarh superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma.