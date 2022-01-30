e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

Rajgarh: ‘Blackmailed’ by woman, ASI commits suicide

ASI, Rajendra Malviya, posted at Karanwas police station, had consumed poisonous substance at a hotel where he went to have lunch on January 12.
Staff Reporter
Representational picture |

Representational picture |

Advertisement

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank police personnel committed suicide as he was allegedly being blackmailed by a woman, sources said on Sunday.

ASI, Rajendra Malviya, posted at Karanwas police station, had consumed poisonous substance at a hotel where he went to have lunch on January 12.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

Malviya died during treatment at a private hospital on Friday, a police official said.

According to police sources, Malviya had a ‘friendship’ with a woman. Both of them used to talk over phone very frequently.

The police sources said that the woman started blackmailing Malviya.

“He earlier tried to meet the demands of the woman, but later both of them used to have quarrel,” said a police officer, monitoring the investigation of Malviya’s suicide.

The officer added that a case was being registered against the woman and she might be interrogated by police.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Decision on reopening schools to be taken after consulting experts, says CM Bhopal: Decision on reopening schools to be taken after consulting experts, says CM
Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
Advertisement