Rajgarh: ‘Blackmailed’ by woman, ASI commits suicide

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank police personnel committed suicide as he was allegedly being blackmailed by a woman, sources said on Sunday.

ASI, Rajendra Malviya, posted at Karanwas police station, had consumed poisonous substance at a hotel where he went to have lunch on January 12.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

Malviya died during treatment at a private hospital on Friday, a police official said.

According to police sources, Malviya had a ‘friendship’ with a woman. Both of them used to talk over phone very frequently.

The police sources said that the woman started blackmailing Malviya.

“He earlier tried to meet the demands of the woman, but later both of them used to have quarrel,” said a police officer, monitoring the investigation of Malviya’s suicide.

The officer added that a case was being registered against the woman and she might be interrogated by police.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:05 PM IST