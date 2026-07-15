Raja Bhoj Airport Tops AAI Customer Satisfaction Survey | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Bhoj Airport has achieved another milestone by securing a Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) score of 4.96 out of 5 in the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS) Round-I 2026, conducted from January to June.

The airport ranked first among all AAI airports handling an annual passenger traffic of 1.5 million (15 lakh) or more. The airport had earlier topped the Customer Satisfaction Survey in 2023 and, in 2025, ranked first overall among 58 AAI airports.

Officials said the latest score reflects the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders and the airport's passenger-centric approach.

The Customer Satisfaction Survey assesses parameters such as cleanliness, terminal facilities, security arrangements, passenger amenities, wayfinding signage, staff behaviour, ease of movement and the overall travel experience.

To enhance passenger safety and convenience, the airport has recently commissioned a Category-II Instrument Landing System (CAT-II ILS), enabling flight operations even when the Runway Visual Range (RVR) drops to 350 metres.

The system is expected to improve flight regularity and safety, particularly during fog and adverse weather conditions. Several infrastructure projects are also under way to strengthen passenger facilities and operational capacity.

These include a new domestic arrival hall on the lower ground floor, a parallel taxi track and rapid exit taxiways.