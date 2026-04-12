Raisen Road Attack: Snatchers Injure 2 Women, 1 Critical

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city continues to witness a surge in loot and snatching incidents. After a major robbery involving a doctor near the CM residence, another incident took place under Govindpura police station limits on Raisen Road.

On Friday night, two women, Kasturi Rathore and Jyoti Thakur, riding a scooter were targeted by bike-borne snatchers near TRT Market on Raisen Main Road. The suspects approached from behind and suddenly snatched a handbag hanging from one of the women’s shoulders before fleeing the scene.

Due to the sudden jerk, the scooter fell, causing both women to fall on the road and sustain serious injuries. Jyoti suffered a fracture in her right shoulder while Kasturi sustained severe head injuries and multiple wounds. She received seven to eight stitches on her face and has been admitted to the ICU for 48 hours.

According to reports, the bag contained Rs1,200, a mobile phone and important documents. The victims said the incident happened so quickly that they could not note the registration number of the suspects' motorcycle. Govindpura police station incharge Awadhesh Singh Tomar said a case was registered and teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. Several suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

Minister meets victims

On Sunday, Minister Vishvas Sarang visited the hospital to meet the injured women. Assuring swift action, he directed officials to ensure the early arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the victims' families have expressed anger over the incident. Locals have also alleged that police patrolling during the night is almost negligible and CCTV cameras installed across the city are largely ineffective.