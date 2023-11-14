Raisen Keeps Madhya Pradesh’s 80-Year-Old Diwali Tradition Of Buffalo Fight Still Alive (WATCH)

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has amazing traditions and beliefs. One such ritual is buffalo fight that takes place in Raisen a day after Diwali. This tradition has been going on for almost 80 years. People wait for it eagerly and come in hundreds to watch the buffalo fight.

According to the information, a buffalo fight is organised in Raisen a day after Diwali. Hundreds of people come to see this fight. In this tradition which is almost 80 years old, two buffaloes fight.

This year the buffalo fight took place in the field behind the local Chopra locality, where there was a fight between Kalua buffalo and Bhura buffalo for about 25 minutes. The fight was witnessed by a large number of the general public. After this fight which lasted for about 25 minutes, the Kalua buffalo defeated the Bhura buffalo and the Bhura buffalo was seen running away from the field.

