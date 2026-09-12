Raisen Jail CCTV: Inmate Shoots Guard, Throws Chilli Powder Into His Eyes While Trying To Escape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nearly two-minute long Raisen Jail CCTV video showing an inmate shooting a jail guard during an escape attempt has surfaced nine days after the incident. The Raisen Jail escape attempt took place on September 2 when Nilesh alias Chhotel, an undertrial accused in murder and attempted murder cases, allegedly attacked jail guard Digvijay Singh Tomar while trying to get the keys to the jail gate.

The viral CCTV footage shows Nilesh first talking to Digvijay about the keys. After the guard goes inside, Nilesh later comes out and starts looking for the keys. When Digvijay also comes outside, an argument breaks out between the two.

Nilesh then allegedly pulls out a country-made pistol and fires at the guard. Digvijay falls to the ground after being hit by the bullet. Nilesh then allegedly hits him twice on the head with the pistol before throwing chilli powder into his eyes.

Watch the viral CCTV video below:

Nilesh again starts searching for the keys to escape. During this time, a female jail employee comes outside and picks up the pistol that had fallen to the ground.

Despite being injured, Digvijay manages to catch hold of Nilesh. Other jail staff soon reach the spot and overpower him.

Police said that during the scuffle, a country-made pistol, four live cartridges and a mobile phone fell from Nilesh’s possession.

This is happening in the jails of Madhya Pradesh.



This CCTV footage is of Nilesh alias Chhote of Nilesh alias Chhote of an undertrial prisoner of Raisen District Jail (Madhya Pradesh) on September 2, 2026.



The accused are seen firing at jail guard Digvijay Singh Tomar with a… pic.twitter.com/957cYjiO4V — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) September 12, 2026

Weapon was brought inside jail as part of escape plan

Police investigation found that Nilesh had allegedly planned his escape in advance. During questioning, police learned that he had asked fellow prisoner Rahul Bedi to arrange a weapon.

According to police, Rahul told Nilesh that he could not bring the weapon himself as he had been externed from the district. He then arranged for his friend Shubham Bedi to deliver it.

Police said that on August 19, Nilesh’s maternal uncle Supiyar Singh gave a country-made pistol and cartridges to Shubham. Shubham then threw a packet from outside the jail at a pre-decided spot near the outer wall.

Nilesh later picked up the packet. Police said it contained a .315-bore country-made pistol and five live cartridges. He allegedly hid the weapon inside the jail and waited for a chance to escape.

In Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, inside the jail, an inmate shot a jail guard and tried to escape by throwing red chili powder in his eyes,



Jail guard Digvijay Singh Tomar showed courage and continued trying to catch the criminal inmate Nilesh Thakur even after being shot,



This CCTV… pic.twitter.com/a9TVVQjpFl — The News Now (@NewsNowJK) September 12, 2026

Escape attempt after superintendent went on leave

According to police, Nilesh decided to make his escape attempt on September 2 after learning that the jail superintendent was on leave.

Pretending that he wanted to eat fruit, Nilesh reached near the main gate. He allegedly showed the pistol to guard Digvijay and asked him to open the lock.

When the guard refused, the two got into a scuffle. Nilesh allegedly fired at Digvijay during the fight, injuring him.

Hearing the gunshot, other jail staff rushed to the spot and caught Nilesh before he could escape.

Nilesh has been lodged in Raisen Jail for around 11 months. He is an undertrial in the murder case of Nepal Singh of Pathari. Police said he had earlier been convicted in the murder of Rajkumar Rajput of Bareli.