Rainwater Leaks From New Terminal At Jabalpur's Dumna Airport, Passengers Face Inconvenience | VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing rainwater leaking from Dumna Airport in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur surfaced on social media on Monday, raising serious questions over the management and infrastructure of the facility.

According to information, rainwater leaked from the new terminal building, leaving the floor near the entrance wet and slippery. Airport authorities temporarily closed the main gate and directed passengers to use another gate.

A warning board reading "Wet floor, walk carefully" was placed near the main entrance to prevent passengers from slipping. Travellers reportedly faced inconvenience while entering and leaving the terminal during the rain.

The new terminal building, constructed as part of an airport modernisation project costing around ₹450 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10, 2024.

Airport authorities said rainwater had accumulated in the canopy, leading to the leakage.

They said repair work on the canopy was underway. Gate D-1 was closed as a safety measure, and passenger movement was being managed through Gate D-2.

Investigation underway into canopy collapse

An investigation is already underway into the collapse of a portion of the fabric canopy in June 2024. Action against NKG Infrastructure is also reportedly being considered at the headquarters level.

The canopy repair work has now been assigned to another company. However, water accumulation and leakage were again reported from the same structure during the latest spell of rain.

The airport’s modernisation work, including construction of the new terminal building, Air Traffic Control tower and fire station, was awarded to Delhi-based NKG Infrastructure Limited.

The terminal building covers an area of around 1.15 lakh square feet.