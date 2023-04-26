Rain in Bhopal, other places; more likely in next 24 hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal and other places in the state received brief spell of moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday evening, which provided relief to people from humidity. Rainfall was accompanied by thunder.

According to meteorological department, rain occurred due to cyclonic circulation existing over west Vidharbha and south- west Rajasthan. A trough line is passing through west Vidharba till Karnataka.

The department has forecast occurrence of rain in Narmadapuram, Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions in next 24 hours. Rain is likely in few places of Indore and Bhopal divisions and Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Guna, Ashoknagar, Ujjain, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Agar. As a result, temperatures are likely to slide by 4 to 5 degrees.

Thunder accompanied of high velocity winds, having the speed up to 50 kilometres per hour are likely at isolated places in Rewa, Bhopal divisions and Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Niwari, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Ujjain, Panna, Ratlam, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Shajapur, Balaghat, Damoh, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Chhattarpur, Agar and Katni districts.

Hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds and thunder is likely in Narmadapuram division and districts like Khandwa, Burhanpur, Umaria, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Sagar, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla etc.

In last 24 hours, rain occurred in Sagar, Jabalpur, Shahdol divisions mainly in Waraseoni, Kirnapur, Shahdol, Anuppur, Budar, Channedi (3 cm each), Bichua, Amarkantak, Barghat, Pali, Ghansor, Amarwada, Shahpura, Balaghat, Sehore, Katangi (2 cm each), Seoni, Bargi, Paraswada, Barela (1 cm each).

On Wednesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.5 degrees below normal. Its minimum temperature at 24.2 degrees Celsius was 0.6 degree below normal.

Damage to wheat

The unseasonal rainfall is likely to damage harvested wheat lying in open or in tractor-trolleys parked outside the purchase centres. Even if wheat is well-protected, then too, it gains moisture, which affects its quality and price.