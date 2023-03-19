Rain, hail lash many places including Bhopal; damages crops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and hailstorm lashed many places including Bhopal damaging crops in the state on Saturday. In Bhopal, there was cloudy weather in evening time. The outskirt areas like Korond experienced hailstorm. It damaged Rabi crops in outskirt areas of the state capital.

Besides, rain and hail lashed Indore, Ujjain and Chambal divisions. Due to this the farmers have suffered huge losses.

There was hailstorm in Mundi town of Khandwa district. In evening hailstones lashed area, which increased the farmers' concern. This hailstorm lasted for about 15 minutes. The weather was clear in the afternoon, suddenly in evening the weather changed and hailstorm accompanied the wind.

Rain and hails hit Panna district damaging Wheat crop in village various villages in district. Harvesting has started in the fields, in such a situation, rain and hail have wetted the dry standing crop and the wind has spread the wheat on the ground in Damchua area.

The weather patterns in Mandsaur are constantly deteriorating. Even today, hail fell in some areas in Sitamau tehsil of the district. There was light rain in many areas of the district, due to rain and hailstorm, there was damage to the crops of the farmers. However, the sun continued to shine in some areas.

According to meteorological department, since last night, 'unseasonal' rains continued in the state. Trend is likely to continue till March 20. At present, two systems are active in the state, triggering hail storm in the state.

Orange alert has been issued for rain, hailstorm and lightning at Shahdol divisions and districts like Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Katni and Betul will also experience the same weather. Yellow alert for rain and thundershower with lightning has been issued for Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapura, Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

In last 24 hours, Badi and Barghat recorded 6cm; Birsa and Shahpura recorded 5cm, Tirodi recorded 4cm rainfall. Besides, 3cm rainfall has been recorded at many places like Katangi, Chincholi, Bhainsdehi, Amarwara.