Rain Damages Culvert Built Months Ago; Villagers Question Construction Quality In MP's Satna | FP photo

Unchehara (Madhya Pradesh): A culvert built in Rampurwa village Panchayat in Unchehara four months ago lies in a dilapidated state.

According to reports, heavy rain washed away the culvert built a year ago, causing difficulties to villagers who used to go to the cowshed on the other side of the culvert.

Villagers said the Panchayat paid little attention to reconstructing it.

The reconstruction of the culvert restarted, but the villagers put a question mark on the quality of work.

They alleged that the Panchayat officials ignored the quality of development work.

The tractor-trolleys loaded with fodder for the cattle kept in the cowshed pass by the culvert, but because of the ditches on the culvert, the drivers face problems.

The villagers have put a question mark on the style of working of the junior engineer who monitors the construction. They demanded an inquiry into quality of material used in the work.

According to chief executive officer of the Unchehara Janpad Panchayat, OP Asthana, the department received complaints about the culvert and served a show-cause notice to the junior engineer who would face the music after an inquiry.