Bhopal Municipal Corporation Delays Final 24-Hour Notices; 750 Properties Face Action | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) crackdown on commercial activities being operated from residential properties has entered a crucial phase, with the corporation delaying the issuance of final 24-hour notices that were scheduled to begin on Monday.

The BMC will now examine each case on its merits before passing final orders. After the review, property owners found violating occupancy norms will be served a final 24-hour notice to stop the commercial activity.

The process is expected to take around three days. The 10-day notice period for more than 750 properties is also set to expire within the next three days, following which final notices will be prepared in these cases.

The impact of the action is already visible, with several traders voluntarily shutting their establishments and putting up posters stating that commercial activities have been stopped in compliance with BMC s notice drive.

Deputy municipal commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said that the final orders were being passed after examining each case on its merits.

A final notice will then be issued to stop the violation and action will follow if it continues beyond the stipulated period, he added.

6,589 notices issued so far

The drive continued on Monday, with municipal teams issuing 811 notices across all six assembly constituencies.

The total number of notices issued over commercial activities in residential properties has now reached 6,589. The earlier 1,018 notices issued in areas including Rohit Nagar, and Arera Colony remain valid.

220 owners replied, 85 illegal constructions & 2 demolished

Around 220 property owners have appeared before the BMC after receiving the 10-day notices. The Corporation has also issued 85 notices over illegal construction.

Personal-hearing notices have been issued in 61 cases, while final orders have been passed in 24. Two illegal structures were demolished on Monday.

Traders to rally against sealing drive

Meanwhile, traders will hold a rally on August 18 from Roshanpura Square at 11 am, opposing action against commercial establishments in residential areas and will demand protection of businesses, new Master Plan and regularisation measures on the lines of Gujarat's Unauthorised Development Bill-2022.