Rain Damages Crops, Farmers Stage Protest: Onion, Tomatoes, Garlic, Ginger Prices Soar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recent rain spell has damaged crops in Madhya Pradesh, landing farmers in huge loss. Farmers are not earning profit in mandi. The farmers have staged protest at many mandis for support at this crucial juncture.

Green pea, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes are worst affected. In Jabalpur, which is biggest market for green pea, farmers staged demonstration as they were facing losses.

State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Recent rain has ruined crops in the state. Tomatoes cost Rs 50/kg while garlic is selling for Rs 300 per kg. Ginger costs Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kilogram. Green pea was sold at a throwaway price at mandis as crops have been ruined. Onion cost Rs 50 per kilogram to Rs 60 per kilogram. Farmers of Jabalpur mandi and others staged protest against it.”

Farmer Kedar Sirohi said, “Green pea is being sold at a throwaway price at mandis. Harvesting cost is more than what is sold at mandis. Onion price is around Rs 50 per kilogram. It will start declining after arrival of new crops.’

Item Price/kg

Garlic Rs 300

Ginger Rs 250-Rs 300

Onion Rs 50-Rs 60

Tomatoes Rs 50

Brinjal Rs 50

Cauliflower Rs 30- Rs 40

Cabbage Rs 30