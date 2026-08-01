Railways Announces Temporary Halt For 5 Trains At Isarda During Shravan Mela Rush | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the number of devotees is expected to increase during Shravan Mela 2026, the Railways has decided to provide a temporary halt for five trains at Isarda railway station under the Jaipur Division.

The trains, which pass through the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway, will halt at the station for two minutes each on Aug 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2026, to make travel easier for pilgrims visiting the fair.

According to the Railways, Jabalpur-Ajmer Express (12181) will halt from 10:01 am to 10:03 am, Ajmer-Jabalpur Express (12182) from 6:32 pm to 6:34 pm, Mysuru-Jaipur Express (12975) from 4:50 am to 4:52 am, Durg-Ajmer Express (18213) from 1:30 pm to 1:32 pm, and Sainagar Shirdi-Bikaner Special (04716) from 7:14 pm to 7:16 pm at Isarda station.

Railway officials said a large number of devotees travel to the Isarda area during the Shravan Mela every year.

The temporary halt is expected to improve connectivity and make travel more convenient for pilgrims.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train schedule and running status on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or the official Railway enquiry website before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience.