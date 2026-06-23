Railway Woman Staffer Alleges Harassment At Workplace | Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of harassment at the workplace reached the Madhya Pradesh State Women Commission (MPSWC), in which the complainant alleged harassment by her senior officer.

In the case, a young woman had secured a compassionate appointment in the Railways. A person allegedly took money from her under the pretext of helping her to get the job, but later began harassing her.

The man was someone she knew. Now the person who allegedly harassed her is in jail. But despite being in jail, he is allegedly creating problems for the woman in her job.

It was one of the cases heard by a two-member bench of the Commission comprising Chairperson Rekha Yadav, member Sadhna Sthapak and secretary Suresh Tomar at a public hearing in the city on Tuesday.

The Commission directed the concerned department to conduct an impartial and detailed departmental inquiry and take necessary action.

Other cases, including domestic violence, dowry harassment and sexual abuse against women, were also heard. In another case, a woman sought assistance from the Commission, alleging assault and harassment by her husband.