Railway Deputy Chief Engineer In CBI’s Net, Caught With ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Jabalpur’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Deputy Chief Engineer-II (Construction) of West Central Railway, Narayan Singh Bundela, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Sagar late Thursday night.

The accused was brought to Jabalpur and produced before the CBI court on Friday, where the agency sought a five-day remand for further interrogation.

According to reports, a contractor who had supplied ballast for the Sagar railway section had requested the release of his security deposit after completing the work. It is alleged that Bundela demanded the money in exchange for processing the payment. When the contractor refused to pay, the security deposit was allegedly withheld.

The contractor approached the CBI SP office in Jabalpur and lodged a complaint. After conducting a preliminary inquiry and verifying the allegations, the CBI began monitoring the official's activities.

As part of the trap operation, the accused allegedly instructed the contractor to bring the bribe amount to Hotel Paradise in Sagar on Thursday night. A CBI team in plainclothes was already stationed around the hotel. As soon as the contractor handed over the money, the officers moved in and arrested Bundela red-handed.

Sources said complaints had previously been made against the official. The CBI is now questioning the accused and investigating the matter to ascertain whether similar instances of alleged corruption took place in the past.

The CBI has registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused Deputy Chief Engineer was arrested and produced before the competent court in Jabalpur on Friday, June 5, 2026.

A detailed investigation into the matter is underway. This action has caused a stir within the Railway Department.