Raids on gutkha production units in Madhya Pradesh: EOW finds all books clean, set to shut tax evasion case

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing is all set to close cases against gutkha proprietors as it could not find any ‘financial irregularities’ in their business. The team of EOW had conducted raids on Gutkha factory in Govindpur industrial area, January last year. It was estimated that the factory owners had committed tax evasion of over Rs 1,800 crore.

The teams had conducted raids on the production units of Rajshri Gutkha, Kamla Pasand and Black Label Gutkha. The team has found stock worth over Rs 100 crore during the raid.

Sources informed that the investigating agency has ‘not been able to trace any irregularities in the business’ and they are planning to shut the case shortly. The EOW officials are not ready to speak on the issue.

It was alleged that the Guthka production companies were involved in various financial irregularities, including tax evasion. Allegedly, the gutka proprietors had manipulated the books by not disclosing the production quantity. The business houses showed low production and thus evaded paying taxes to the state government. It is estimated that tax evasion of more than Rs 1,800 was committed by the industrialists.