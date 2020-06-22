Madhya Pradesh: Gutkha businessman Kishore Wadhwani put behind bars

Finnaly the court ordered to put the Gutkha businessman Kishore Wadhwani, accused of tax evasion of crores of rupees, behind bars. After completing the interrogation, the DGGI presented him in court on Monday, after whichhe has been sent to Central jail.

The court ordered the accused to be sent to jail after the DGGI accused him and did not seek remand.

After getting tax evasion of 233 crores in paan masala, now the DGGI has also revealed tax evasion of Rs 105 crores in the case of cigarette making on Monday.

On Monday, DGGI revealed that GST worth Rs 105 crore was stolen from April 2019 to May 2020 at Wadhwani's Sanver Road factory. The team conducted a raid operation here a few days ago. According to the investigating agencies, 5000 boxes were found here. There were 12000 cigarettes in a box, its value was estimated at 27 crores.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the DGGI has set up a separate team of officers to investigate. This team is investigating the companies in which tax evasion was levied. So far, around 30 companies have come under scrutiny, some of which are dummies. Some belong to the real estate sector and the hotel industry. Wadhwani was arrested from a Mumbai hotel under Operation 'Cancer' run by DGGI. Sanjay Mata, Vijay Nair, Ashok Daga and Amit Bothra have been arrested earlier in this case.

In the court, DGGI had revealed that Wadhwani has a Dubai resident visa (this visa if there is any reason to stay there). The amount of tax evasion was levied in a hotel in Dubai. It also has links with Pakistani national Sanjay Mata. In such a situation, there is a possibility that tax evasion was also sent to Pakistan.