Raid At Irani Dera: 2, Including 1 With ₹ 17k Reward, Held In Bhopal

Raid At Irani Dera: 2, Including 1 With Rs 17,000 Reward, Held In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on absconding criminals and wanted accused, Nishatpura police conducted a raid at Irani Dera in Aman Colony on Wednesday night.

The operation, carried out with a team of around 40 police personnel, caused panic in the area as cops searched individuals wanted in various criminal cases.

Mishatpura police station incharge Manoj Patwa said, during the operation, police arrested Salig alias Rehan Irani, a history-sheeter under watch of Nishatpura police. According to police officials, Rehan has 24 criminal cases registered against him across Bhopal and other districts, including offences such as robbery, theft, fraud, assault and attempted murder.

The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 17,000 in multiple cases in Bhopal, Betul and Raisen districts. An arrest warrant was also pending against him. During preliminary questioning, Rehan reportedly told police that he had been hiding in the Irani Dera for a long time.

Police also arrested Rizwan Hussain, a suspect wanted in a case registered in Panna district. Records revealed that he has 15 criminal cases including theft, robbery, fraud and assault, registered in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Both accused are being questioned as police officials believe questioning may reveal details about other crimes and associates linked to criminal networks.