Rahul Gandhi Writes To MP CM Mohan Yadav Seeking 27% OBC Quota, Pending Appointments | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging him to implement the 27% OBC reservation and appoint candidates whose selection process has already been completed.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader shared the letter on social media. He initially posted an incorrect version of the letter, which was later deleted. He then corrected it and reposted the letter.

In the letter, Gandhi said students raised issues related to education, employment and their future during his Sept 19 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore.

The issue of appointments being held up under the OBC quota was also raised. Reports confirm that Gandhi's Sept 19 programme in Indore included discussion of reservation and pending appointments.

Gandhi said the 27% OBC reservation was supported unanimously by all political parties, but the issue remains unresolved.

Consequently, selected candidates have been waiting for their appointments since 2022 due to the 87:13 formula.

He urged the CM to listen to the students, implement the quota and ensure appointments to all selected candidates. Gandhi's letter seeking action on pending OBC appointments was reported on Wednesday.

CM blames Congress for OBC reservation row

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking at a media programme on Wednesday, blamed the Congress for the ongoing OBC reservation dispute.

He said reservation was the Congress' mistake and alleged that the party implemented it without adequate preparation.

Congress should have first constituted a commission and a committee and completed the entire process before implementing the reservation, he said.

The chaos over reservation has been created by the Congress, Yadav said. He clarified that the state government had not put the 13% posts on hold.

The court has ordered the hold. It is the court that has a role in the reservation matter, not the state government, he said.