 Rahul Gandhi to hold meeting on MP poll preparations in Delhi tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRahul Gandhi to hold meeting on MP poll preparations in Delhi tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi to hold meeting on MP poll preparations in Delhi tomorrow

The meeting has been put off twice. It was decided that the meeting would be held on May 24 or on May 26, but since the party high command was busy, it was postponed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 01:29 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi are holding a meeting with party leaders from Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The meeting has been put off twice. It was decided that the meeting would be held on May 24 or on May 26, but since the party high command was busy, it was postponed.

The meeting will be held at the residence of Kharge. Besides Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former state party president, former leader of opposition and other senior leaders of the party will be present at the meeting.

A strategy for the upcoming assembly election will be made. After the meeting, work will be distributed among the leaders, besides tickets for a few candidates for the assembly election may soon be declared, so a decision on may be taken at the meeting.

The election-related issues will also be decided at the meeting. The Congress raised corruption in Karnataka. The issues to be raised during the MP election will be decided at the meeting.

Read Also
Bhopal: Gazetted officers meet CM to press for demands
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal gold loan company heist: Mastermind’s accomplices held from Rajasthan

Bhopal gold loan company heist: Mastermind’s accomplices held from Rajasthan

DANGER IN CHECK: Bhopal collector prohibits use of e-cigarettes, e-hookahs

DANGER IN CHECK: Bhopal collector prohibits use of e-cigarettes, e-hookahs

Bhopal: Uma demands Avanti Bai Lok, formation of Lodhi Welfare Board

Bhopal: Uma demands Avanti Bai Lok, formation of Lodhi Welfare Board

Bhopal: JP Hospital expansion: 640 beds with MRI, public health lab

Bhopal: JP Hospital expansion: 640 beds with MRI, public health lab

Bhopal: 20-acre stud farm worth Rs 350 cr freed from Mumbai resident

Bhopal: 20-acre stud farm worth Rs 350 cr freed from Mumbai resident