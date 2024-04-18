Rahul Gandhi May Have To Fight Future Poll From Some Place Across Oceans: MP CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that in future Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might have to contest an election from some place across the oceans, as he would not find a safe seat in the country.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday after campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended, Yadav said Wayanad MP Gandhi could not save his Amethi seat in north India last time.

"He used to insult our religion, insult the youth power and women. He ran away after losing the election from Uttar Pradesh (Amethi) and reached the southern state (Kerala)...in future he may have to cross the oceans and contest election from somewhere else," Yadav quipped.

The Narendra Modi government successfully tackled Naxalism, terrorism, corruption and poverty, the BJP leader said.

"This is the highest point of Sanatan Dharma as Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only took part in the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but also inaugurated a temple in Abu Dhabi," Yadav added.

The CM also claimed the BJP will win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, including Chhindwara.

In 2019, Chhindwara was the only constituency in the state won by the Congress.