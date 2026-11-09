Ragpicker Children Enjoy Day Out On Diwali Eve: Rides, New Clothes, Crackers And Lunch |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of city residents organised a Diwali celebration for children who work as ragpickers at Sair Sapata near Bhadbhada in Bhopal. Led by Aamir Ahmed Khan Duranni, the group has been working for the welfare of ragpicker children for more than 25 years.

The children were picked up from a pre-designated spot and taken to Sair Sapata by bus. They played games, enjoyed the swings and slides, and rode the toy train at the park. Later, they were given sets of new clothes, boxes of sweets and small packets of firecrackers. Lunch was also served to them. The children spent five joyful hours at the venue.

For more than 25 years, the group has been helping these children get access to education and organising sporting activities for them. One of the girls was enrolled in a school, with the group taking care of her fees, uniform and books. She is now in the final year of her postgraduate studies at Azim Premji University.

Many other children have also completed their graduation and postgraduation. Some of them are now working in shops in MP Nagar and other parts of the city. They have families of their own and are trying to educate their children, Duranni added.

FLY Foundation Spreads Diwali Happiness Among Underprivileged Children

FLY Foundation brought smiles and festive cheer to the children at its Pathshala Centre through a special Diwali celebration. The centre provides education to children from slum areas.

The celebrations, FLY Foundation president Seema Yadav said, were made possible through contributions from well-wishers. Mitali and Megha distributed sweets, while Shah Bano, Riyaz and Rimaaz Hasan gifted Cadbury Celebrations packs. Meeta Wadhwa arranged traditional snacks.

Vibhuti Mishra from Apna Ghar Old Age Home provided water bottles, towels and biscuits. Yogesh Saindane, Harshil Nilambkar and Nitin Shukla distributed firecrackers to add to the children's festive excitement.

For the children, the celebration was not just about gifts and food but also about a sense of belonging, care and inclusion, said Disha Yadav, founder of the Foundation.