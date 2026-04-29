Raghvendra Sharma Likely For Rojgar Nirman Board, More Political Appointments Soon In MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will soon release the orders making political appointments for the rest of the positions in various corporations, boards, and authorities.

The list of political appointments, which the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the leaders of the BJP organisation have finalised, is being regularly issued.

The former office secretary of the state BJP office, Raghvendra Sharma, may join the Rojgar Nirman Board as its chairman.

Similarly, Vinod Gotiya may be appointed as chairman of the Laghu Udyog Nigam and Satendra Bhushan as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Appointment orders are yet to be issued for MP Pathya Pustak Nigam, Handicraft Development Corporation, Tourism Development Corporation, Urja Vikas Nigam, MP State Agro Development Corporation, MP State Electronics Development Corporation, Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission, Youth Commission, Thirthsthan Evam Mela Pradhikaran, State Mining Corporation, and Seed and Farm Development Corporation.

Other than the Bhopal and Indore Development Authorities, the government will soon issue the appointment orders, appointing the chairmen and deputy chairmen for the rest of the authorities and members of the board of directors.

Porwal gets Ratlam, Yadav Chitrakoot

The state government on Wednesday appointed Manohar Porwal as the chairman of the Ratlam Development Authority and Govind Kakani and Praveen Soni as its deputy chairmen. Similarly, Rajendra Singh Goyal, Rajendra Maurya, Dheeraj Vyas, Rakhi Vyas, and Kiran Mahawar were appointed as its members.

Vijay Yadav was appointed as chairman of the Chitrakoot Development Authority.