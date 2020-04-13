Questions raised over health safety of gas victims

The two deaths reported from Bhopal are of gas victims. Both the patients had history of prolonged respiratory problems. The NGOs working for gas victims’ relief have cried foul as Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), which was developed for gas victims treatment, has been dedicated for COVID-19 treatment. But neither gas victims are being diagnosed nor COVID-19 patients have been admitted in BMHRC. There is hearing in High Court, Jabalpur, on Monday, over petition of gas victims.

Earlier, a watchman who had respiratory problems, died in Narmada Hospital and now elderly asthmatic patient died in Hamidia Hospital. In both the cases, test reports arrived after their deaths.

About 5 lakh gas victims who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 are in Bhopal and they have respiratory problems. They had filed petition in Supreme Court over proper treatment on the ground that gas victims are most vulnerable population of state capital but apex court told them to approach High Court regarding their demands. They have filed petition in High Court, Jabalpur. The matter will come for hearing on Monday.

Rachna Dhingra from Bhopal Group of Information and Action said it is pathetic that BMHRC, which has been developed for treatment of gas victims, has been dedicated to COVID-19 patients. But neither gas victims are getting medical treatment nor a COVID-19 patient has been admitted in BMHRC. Influential people suffering from COVID-19 are admitted in private hospitals like Bansal and Chirayu Hospital and others are admitted in AIIMS.

“Where should gas victims go for treatment? On Monday, there is hearing in High Court over this issue. It is a very delicate issue as 5 lakh gas victims are most vulnerable to COVID-19 virus,” Rachna said.