Purpose Defeated: Neglect, Relocated Bus Terminal Leave Cycle Tracks On Hoshangabad Road In Ruins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Relocation of bus terminals has ruined the cycle tracks on Hoshangabad Road stretching from RRL Triraha to 11-Mill Tiraha, Misrod. Due to non-maintenance on the part of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the cycle tracks were in a deplorable state and now with the relocation of the bus terminals, the condition of the tracks has further deteriorated, rendering it unusable.

More than bicycles, motorized bikes and two-wheelers are seen running on the tracks, defeating the very purpose of the track. The entire stretch is in a poor state and the cyclists avoid it. Besides, the tracks are also being used as parking space for two-wheelers.

Most of the bars installed on the track to check the entry of four-wheelers are broken or have gone missing. Thus, one can even see four-wheelers parked at certain places on the stretch. Developed by the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited, the 12-kilometer segregated cycle track aimed at promoting non-motorized transport.

The track is designed to be separate from vehicular traffic and provides a dedicated space for cycling. The 2.5-meter-wide track on both sides of Hoshangabad road is the zone for morning walk for risers.

On being asked about the deteriorating condition of the tracks, BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi assured that the civic body will take steps for proper maintenance of the tracks and the relocated bus terminal. “The cycle tracks add to the beauty of the entire stretch of Hoshangabad Road. I will look into the matter regarding its maintenance and send the BMC team for it,” Suryavanshi said.

Ex -MLA Shailendra Pradhan said, “BMC has wronged by relocating bus terminals on cycle tracks thereby completely ruining it. After relocation of the bus terminal, the BMC is expected to take steps for proper maintenance or else the very purpose of the cycling track will be defeated and it will be used as a parking lot.”

President New Colonies Welfare Association, Sunil Upadhyaya said, “The entire cycle track has been ruined. And no one is bothered. It was developed for cyclists and promotes non-motorized transport. Besides, it added to the beauty of the stretch. But with the relocation of the bus terminals after the dismantling of BRTS, the condition of the cycle tracks has deteriorated and cyclists avoid paddling on the track.”