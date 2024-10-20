 Punjab Jewels Awarded As Best Regional Chain Of The Year In Central India
Deloitte’s involvement underscores the rigorous evaluation process, further amplifying the prestige of receiving this recognition from one of the most respected auditing firms

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Punjab Jewels clinched the highly coveted “Best Regional Chain of the Year” award in Central India on Sunday. This prestigious accolade, presented by Retail Jeweller India, highlights the brand’s unparalleled excellence in a fiercely competitive market.

With Deloitte as the knowledge partner, this award gains immense significance. Deloitte’s involvement underscores the rigorous evaluation process, further amplifying the prestige of receiving this recognition from one of the most respected auditing firms and the first time they have participated in such an awards process.

In 2024, Punjab Jewels emerged as the foremost jewellery retail brand in Central India, outshining thousands of competitors, including other chain stores. The brand’s dedication to excellence has set a new benchmark in the industry.

Punjab Jewels was also honored with the “Best Bridal Polki Jewellery” (specifying polki is not important) award, showcasing its mastery in crafting exquisite bridal jewellery. This national-level accolade places Punjab Jewels at the pinnacle of bridal jewellery craftsmanship in India.

Both awards were presented at distinct events, underscoring Punjab Jewels’ consistent excellence across various facets of the jewellery industry.

The “Best Bridal Polki Jewellery” award was adjudicated by a panel of esteemed experts, reaffirming the superior quality and design of Punjab Jewels’ bridal collection.

Securing these two paramount awards in a single year marks a historic milestone for Punjab Jewels, reflecting its leadership in the jewellery sector and commitment to excellence.

