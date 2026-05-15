Public Health Engineering To Be Redesigned; RGPV To Be Divided Into Three Institutions | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) will be redesigned. The officials of the PHED, who are working in the urban bodies and rural development department, will function under their control.

Jal Nigam will do its work, but the PHE will be redesigned. The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who discussed 45 points of 17 departments on Friday.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will discuss the matter with the officials of the PHED, the Urban Development Department, and the Rural Development Department to prepare a draft.

The meeting also resolved to divide Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and the Medical University into three institutions.

Campuses of RGPV will be set up in Ujjain and Jabalpur, and those of the Medical University will be set up in Bhopal and Ujjain.

Yadav directed the officials to establish common hostels for the students belonging to all communities.

A proposal to hike Mandi tax and to reduce the Mandi tax on cotton will be put up before the cabinet.

There will be a hike of Rs 2 on the mandi tax. Similarly, the Mandi tax on cotton will be reduced from Re 1 to 55 paisa, for which Yadav gave approval.

Various departments are running schools, but the meeting could not make a decision on the issue.

The School Education Department said the Government of India provided funds for the schools run in tribal areas.

But if the tribal department does not run these schools, the centre will stop providing funds. A discussion over the issue did not take place.

At the meeting, skill development activities in Sandipani Schools came up in the meeting.

The central government will take a decision on treating the salaries given to the employees of the education and health departments as capital expenses.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Sanjay Dubey said an amended list of public parks would be issued for permission to organise various activities in the open lands of the recreation grounds.

A meeting with the UP government will be held for the development of Chitrakoot.

The government issued directives to chalk out a plan for setting up an IBF centre to kindle hope among issueless couples.