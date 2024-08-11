 Public Health At Risk: So Are Water Bodies; Untreated Water Reaching Water Bodies In City
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPublic Health At Risk: So Are Water Bodies; Untreated Water Reaching Water Bodies In City

Public Health At Risk: So Are Water Bodies; Untreated Water Reaching Water Bodies In City

In Koh-e-Fiza, sewers are overflowing and sewage water is pouring into Upper Lake.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s untreated sewage water is flowing directly into water bodies while mixing with rain. This is because most sewage treatment plants (STPs) run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are defunct.

For instance, Shirin STP located along Shirin River in Koh-e-Fiza is not functioning. In Koh-e-Fiza, sewers are overflowing and sewage water is pouring into Upper Lake. Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “Generally, civic bodies close their STPs in monsoon and release untreated sewage with storm water. As per rules, only treated water is to be released.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches 16-Day Nyay Yatra Led By MP Varsha Gaikwad To Expose Ruling Mahayuti Government’s Failures
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches 16-Day Nyay Yatra Led By MP Varsha Gaikwad To Expose Ruling Mahayuti Government’s Failures
Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Arvind Budhkar's Decade-Long Battle With Chembur Builder Over Redevelopment Dispute Continues At National Commission
Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Arvind Budhkar's Decade-Long Battle With Chembur Builder Over Redevelopment Dispute Continues At National Commission
Indian Railways To Run 14 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Raxaul To Meet Increased Passenger Demand; Check Details
Indian Railways To Run 14 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Raxaul To Meet Increased Passenger Demand; Check Details
Mira Bhayandar: 60-Year-Old Accused In Boiling Water Attack On Police Dies Of Suspected Heart Stroke In Thane Jail
Mira Bhayandar: 60-Year-Old Accused In Boiling Water Attack On Police Dies Of Suspected Heart Stroke In Thane Jail
Read Also
'Aim Is To Ensure Benefits Of Science, Research Reach Farmers Directly,' Says Union Minister Shivraj...
article-image

During heavy rain, a sewer system may experience a combined sewer overflow, which forces untreated sewage to flow directly to receiving waters. This can pose a serious threat to public health and surrounding environment.” Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “BMC’s STPs are not functioning.

So, BMC is allowing to release untreated sewage to water bodies with storm water.” MP Pollution Control Board (MPCB) official Brijesh Sharma said, “MPPCB team is going for inspection of all STPs run by BMC. As per rules, after treatment through STPs, treated sewage water should be released in a pond.”

Mayor-in-Council member (sanitation) RK Baghel said, “BMC regularly monitors STPs for treatment of sewage water. There may be some technical snag. Our engineering team has been deployed for regular maintenance of STPs. If STPs are overflowing at any point, BMC will look into it.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Many Questions, Sunday’s Holiday, Mines Matter & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Many Questions, Sunday’s Holiday, Mines Matter & More

Bhopal Master Plan Draft Unveils Green FAR Concept & Urban Village Makeover To Drive Sustainable...

Bhopal Master Plan Draft Unveils Green FAR Concept & Urban Village Makeover To Drive Sustainable...

BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination

BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply