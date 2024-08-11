Public Health At Risk: So Are Water Bodies; Untreated Water Reaching Water Bodies In City

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s untreated sewage water is flowing directly into water bodies while mixing with rain. This is because most sewage treatment plants (STPs) run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are defunct.

For instance, Shirin STP located along Shirin River in Koh-e-Fiza is not functioning. In Koh-e-Fiza, sewers are overflowing and sewage water is pouring into Upper Lake. Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “Generally, civic bodies close their STPs in monsoon and release untreated sewage with storm water. As per rules, only treated water is to be released.

During heavy rain, a sewer system may experience a combined sewer overflow, which forces untreated sewage to flow directly to receiving waters. This can pose a serious threat to public health and surrounding environment.” Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “BMC’s STPs are not functioning.

So, BMC is allowing to release untreated sewage to water bodies with storm water.” MP Pollution Control Board (MPCB) official Brijesh Sharma said, “MPPCB team is going for inspection of all STPs run by BMC. As per rules, after treatment through STPs, treated sewage water should be released in a pond.”

Mayor-in-Council member (sanitation) RK Baghel said, “BMC regularly monitors STPs for treatment of sewage water. There may be some technical snag. Our engineering team has been deployed for regular maintenance of STPs. If STPs are overflowing at any point, BMC will look into it.”