PSC-2024 Prelims Postponed, Now To Be Held On June 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citing upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday postponed state service preliminary exam-2024 and forest service preliminary exam-2024 scheduled to be held on April 28. Now, both exams will be held on June 23. In a public notice, MPPSC stated that the decision to postpone the exams was taken in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

Though MPPSC officials were initially hell-bent on holding the state service preliminary exam-2024 and forest service exam 2024 on the scheduled date but the Commission has no option but to defer the exams as the district election office cleared that teachers and district administrative officers would remain on election duty during poll code.

“As poll code has come into being, the government teachers and officers can’t be committed to any other duty than election duty so holding important exam like PSC-2024 prelims won’t be possible in the month of April,” sources in the Commission said citing election office.

For filling 88 vacancies lying vacant in different government departments, applications for PSC-2024 prelims were invited from January 19 to February 18. The MPPSC has planned to hold the exam in April and the Main exam from July 22 to 27. But now the calendar of MPPSC will derail due to the polls. The assistant professor exam scheduled from June 2 has also been postponed due to polls. This is the third time that this exam has been postponed.