Provide all medical facilities to deprived ones: MP Governor Mangubhai C Patel asks Red Cross

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai C Patel on Thursday said all the medical facilities should be available to the deprived sections in the Red Cross organisation and that it should be ensured that the needy didn’t have to go far away for treatment, as per a release.

The Governor issued the instructions while reviewing the activities of the state unit of Indian Red Cross Society in Madhya Pradesh, at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Principal secretary to Governor DP Ahuja, secretary and commissioner Health Akash Tripathi, commissioner Medical Education Nishant Warwade, commissioner Bhopal Division Kavindra Kiyawat and other senior officers were present.

The Governor said there was no greater religion than serving the suffering humanity. Work should be done with the cooperation of everyone. Along with the aim to help the poor and deprived sections, it was also necessary to have modern medical and treatment facilities.

“Efforts can be made for the availability of state-of-the-art resources for medical and treatment by liaising and coordinating with private and public institutions. All the arrangements of Seva Sansthan are for the service of the suffering humanity. Negligence in the work of this service should not be tolerated. In case of irregularity, immediate action should be taken. In the case of apathy in taking action against the guilty, punitive action should be taken while investigating the responsibility seriously”, said the Governor.

The Governor was informed that the Red Cross Hospital was operated as a Covid Dedicated Hospital from April 19 to May 19 2021. During this period, 119 Covid patients were treated.