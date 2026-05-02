Protests In MP's Namli Intensify After Trader’s Death; Angry Villagers Block Highway |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Protests continued for the second day on Saturday in Namli after local businessman Mukesh Kumawat died during treatment in Indore following a road accident on the Mhow–Neemuch four-lane highway.

Angry villagers enforced a complete shutdown and blocked the highway, demanding justice and compensation. As the funeral procession began from the deceased’s residence, it moved towards the four-lane road, with family members and locals threatening to conduct the last rites on the highway itself.

A heavy police presence and senior administrative officials remained deployed at the site. Officials from MPRDC were also called, facing strong public outrage over the poor condition of the road.

Protesters placed three key demands: Compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim’s family, the immediate repair of the accident-prone stretch and a government job or financial assistance for one family member. After prolonged discussions and assurances from officials, the protest was withdrawn with a 12-day ultimatum.

The accident occurred late Thursday night near Palduna village when a speeding black car bearing a ‘Police’ marking hit Mukesh, his uncle Mangilal and another pedestrian before fleeing towards Mandsaur. Locals claimed the spot has witnessed repeated accidents, but authorities have failed to act.

DEMANDS

Compensation of Rs 1 crore

Repair of accident-prone stretch

Financial assistance or govt job for family member

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The accident occurred late Thursday night near Palduna village when a speeding black car bearing a ‘Police’ marking hit Mukesh, his uncle Mangilal and another pedestrian before fleeing towards Mandsaur