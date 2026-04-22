 Protests Banned At Bhopal's Polytechnic Crossing After Recent Unrest
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Protests Banned At Bhopal's Polytechnic Crossing After Recent Unrest

Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS at Polytechnic Crossing and nearby junctions in Bhopal following recent violent protests and unrest. The order bans dharnas, strikes, and demonstrations at key points including Akashvani Crossing and Kilol Park for two months. Authorities cited traffic disruption and risk to emergency services.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
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Protests Banned At Bhopal's Polytechnic Crossing After Recent Unrest | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have imposed prohibitory orders at Polytechnic Crossing and connected junctions following massive protests and a lathicharge over the April 1 murder of Vijay Mewada.

The move also follows subsequent demonstrations by the ABVP against a liquor shop located near the Chief Minister’s residence.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing repeated disruptions caused by dharnas and effigy burning. The order prohibits all forms of strikes and protests at Polytechnic Crossing, Akashvani Crossing, Kilol Park, and the connecting stretches for two months.

Officials stated that Polytechnic Crossing is a critical traffic junction linking the airport, Hamidia Hospital, and Gandhi Medical College. Due to a lack of alternative routes, the area is highly sensitive for emergency services.

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Protests have caused severe congestion, potentially endangering lives by blocking ambulances and fire brigades. While the ban remains in force, affected parties may seek relaxation by applying to the competent authority under legal provisions.

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