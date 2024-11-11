Promotion Of 2010 & 2011 Batch Madhya Pradesh Cadre IPS Officers Delayed Due To Lack Of Posts

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen officers of 2010 and 2011 batches of the Indian Police Service (IPS) of Madhya Pradesh cadre will not be able to get promoted to the DIG rank even in 2025. By the end of the next year, some of these officers will have completed 16 years of service without reaching the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

As per the rule, IPS officers are promoted to DIG rank after 14 years of service. This means that the officers of the 2010 batch became eligible for promotion on January 1, 2024, but 11 of them could not be promoted this year as there are no vacancies.

On January 1, 2025, five officers of the 2007 batch will be promoted to the rank of IG. This will render as many posts of DIGs vacant and thus only five officers of the SP rank will be promoted to DIG rank. Unless the Central government allows the creation of more posts of DIGs, six officers of the 2010 batch and seven of the 2011 batch will continue to serve on the SP rank even in 2025.

However, these officers can take consolation from the fact that after 18 years in service, they will be eligible for promotion to the rank of IG. So, even if they are promoted to the DIG rank after serving 15 or 16 years on SP rank, they will be eligible for appointment as IG after 18 years of service.

2010 batch officers await promotion

SSP Radio Vijay Khatri, SP Ashok Nagar Vineet Kumar Jain, SP Dhar Manoj Kumar Singh, AIG Police Headquarters Rakesh Kumar Singh, Commandant 25th Battalion Rajesh Singh Chandel, Commandant 32nd battalion Shashindra Chauhan, Commandant 2nd Battalion Rakesh Kumar Sagar, Commandant 34th battalion Bhagat Singh Birde, AIG Vigilance RS Belvanshi, AIG Women Security Branch Kiran Lata Kerkatta, SP Khandwa Manoj Kumar Rai

Officers to get DIG rank on Jan 1, 2025

Deputy Commissioner Bhopal Riyaz Iqbal, AIG Aditya Pratap Singh, SP Rail Bhopal Rahul Kumar Lodha, SP Rail Jabalpur Simala Prasad, SP Bhind Asit Yadav, Commandant 9th battalion Sushil Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner Bhopal Sanjay Kumar Singh.