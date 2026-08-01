Project Cheetah Director Summoned By MP Information Commission Over RTI Violation Claims | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director of Project Cheetah Uttam Sharma has been summoned by the Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (MPSIC) after wildlife activist Ajay Dubey alleged violations of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in petitions before the commission.

Out of the four petitions filed by Dubey, the commission has summoned Sharma in three cases.

During the hearing, Dubey submitted documents alleging that Sharma committed serious violations of the RTI Act from 2024 till the present.

He allegedly acted as both Public Information Officer and First Appellate Authority in the cases, passing illegal orders, the petitioner claimed.

Dubey sought a penalty, a departmental inquiry and compensation against Sharma for the alleged violations of the RTI Act.

Under the RTI Act, Dubey had sought details regarding permission to tranquillise cheetahs in 2024, cheetah blood test reports, post-operative reports of injured cheetahs, post-mortem reports, permissions for documentaries produced under the cheetah project and related records.

However, the information was withheld under Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, citing threat to the security and sovereignty of India, among other grounds.

The petitioner also alleged that, in some cases, an unnecessary fee was demanded to furnish the information.