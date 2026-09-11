Professor Appointments Pending For GMC Super-Speciality Units In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Professor appointments for the proposed neonatal neurology and cardiac super-speciality units at Hamidia Hospital, attached to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), remain pending amid recruitment hurdles.

The government had announced the development of neonatal neurology and cardiac super-speciality wings at Hamidia Hospital as part of its plan to expand the facility into a 3,000-bed hospital. However, the proposed paediatric super-speciality wings continue to remain in limbo.

Appointments of medical teachers for other departments have been carried on even after the controversy, but no appointment has been initiated for the super-specialities. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) had imposed the ban after the MP Medical Teachers Association protested against direct recruitment of associate professors and professors.

The High Court set aside the recruitment process for medical faculty at GMC, Bhopal, calling the conversion of promotional posts into direct recruitment "patently illegal". The court ruled that the college management failed to follow statutory rules requiring specialised professorial posts, such as those in neonatal neuro and cardiac super-specialities, to be filled via clear promotional assessments rather than bypassing in-house candidates.

MP Medical Teachers Association president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, "Very soon it will be announced as entire process is in final stage. In fact, a ban continues on direct recruitment of associate professors and professors for super specialities in GMC. In fact, we had protested against direct recruitment of associate professors and professors but not recruitment of assistant professors, as assistant professors are appointed through direct recruitment.