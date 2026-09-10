Organ Donation: Green Corridors Carry Donated Organs From Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two green corridors were created from AIIMS Bhopal on Thursday to transport donated organs, with the heart flown to Chennai and the liver sent to Indore for transplant.

A 53-year-old man from Bhopal was referred to AIIMS Bhopal from another hospital after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage (bleeding inside the brain), where specialist doctors began his treatment.

Despite nearly five days of intensive medical efforts, his condition showed no improvement. Following examination as per the prescribed medical protocol, he was declared brain dead.

The patient's heart was sent to MGM Healthcare Hospital, Chennai, where a critically ill patient was awaiting a heart transplant. The liver was sent to CHL Hospital, Indore, where a needy patient required a liver transplant. Both kidneys, meanwhile, were made available to needy patients in Bhopal itself.

A green corridor was created to transport the heart from AIIMS Bhopal to Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal. Police managed traffic along the entire route, keeping it clear so that the heart could reach the airport within the required time, from where it was flown to Chennai by a special aircraft.

Similarly, another green corridor was arranged to transport the liver from Bhopal to Indore. Through the coordinated efforts of the police and the concerned administration, the liver was safely and promptly delivered to CHL Hospital, Indore.