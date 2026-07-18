Process To Set Up Panel For DGP's Appointment Begins, PHQ Sends Information To Home | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has geared up to appoint the Director General of Police (DGP).

Before the current DGP, Kailash Makwana, retires on November 30, the state government plans to complete the formalities and prepare a panel of three names through UPSC. Afterwards, the government will appoint the DGP.

The process for setting up a panel for the recruitment generally begins before three months of DGP's retirement, but the present government has charted out a plan for it in advance.

The home department sought from the police headquarters the names of those officers who fulfil the eligibility for the post and information about them.

The police headquarters sent a list of names with all information to the home department, which will convey it to UPSC.

The chairman of UPSC, the chief secretary, and a senior officer will hold a meeting to form a panel of three names, and the government will appoint one of them as DGP.

To be on the panel of names, an officer should have a 30-year clean record. On the other hand, the panel does not contain the names of officers, set to retire after six months from the date of retirement of the DGP in office.

According to sources, the list the state will send to UPSC consists of the names of Varun Kapoor, Upendra Kumar Jain, PragyaRichaShrivastava, PankajShrivastava, AdarshKatiyar, G AkhetoSema, Anil Kumar, Ravi Gupta, and Anant Kumar.

The UPSC prepares a panel of three names on the basis of their seniority and service records.

In the current situation, the panel will include the names of Varun Kapoor, Upendra Jain, and PragyaRichaShrivastava.