Probe Finds Multiple Sims, Digital Material, Alleged Links To Banned Organisations | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation following the arrest of Nayeem Abdullah of Saharanpur, Faraz of Bhopal and Izhar-ul-Haq of Madhubani from Bihar on charges of anti-national activities has revealed startling facts.

They were arrested by Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in June this year. Investigations have uncovered more than 10 mobile numbers linked to Nayeem, and five to six numbers each linked to Faraz and Izhar-ul-Haq.

It is believed they used multiple mobile numbers due to their alleged involvement in suspicious activities. Nayeem Abdullah and Faraz had exchanged more than 225 books.

ATS sources revealed that the books contained radical, extremist 'jihadi' content, with the majority in PDF format.

Interrogation and analysis of seized digital material revealed that Nayeem was an avid reader.

He used to provide books and other material to radicalise Faraz. He had also visited Bhopal in 2025 and stayed at Faraz's residence.

According to the ATS, both were engaged in anti-national activities provoked by a Pakistani handler. The suspects arrested in the case are currently in judicial custody.

The Pakistani handler also allegedly sent books and other written material to the suspects.

The ATS claimed that links have been established between Mohammad Faraz (alias Khalid Saifullah) and members of banned organisations such as SIMI and the Popular Front of India (PFI).