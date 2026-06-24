Probation Certificate Delay: Thousands Of MP Teachers Fear Losing Increments And Arrears | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of teachers appointed in government schools across Madhya Pradesh three years ago are facing uncertainty due to delays in the issuance of probation completion certificates.

Despite completing their probation period, many teachers have not yet received the required certificates, raising concerns that they could be deprived of annual salary increments, dearness allowance (DA) arrears and other financial benefits.

In 2023, almost 11,885 teachers were recruited (including Higher Secondary, Secondary and Primary).

Teachers from Jabalpur, Raisen, Mandla, Dindori and several other districts have reported facing the same issue.

However, sources from the department said that due to the error this problem is reported in almost every second district but was not highlighted.

For higher secondary teachers, the certificates are reportedly being uploaded on the 3.0 portal. However, upon logging in, most teachers are unable to find any information related to their probation completion status.

Jabalpur district education officer Ghanshyam Soni said that the certificates were being issued online and it is done through the DPI; district officials can't do anything about this.

Arrear payments also stuck

According to teachers, departmental rules provide for the payment of arrears related to enhanced allowances and other dues only after the probation completion certificate is issued.

Although the state government revised dearness allowance rates several times over the past three years, teachers received only the benefit of the revised rates and not the arrears accumulated during the period.

Reduced salary for three years

Under the current appointment policy, teachers were paid in phases during their probation period. They received 70% of the basic salary in the first year, 80% in the second year and 90% in the third year.

After completing probation, teachers are expected to receive regular financial benefits, but the delay in issuing certificates has stalled the process.

Eligibility at risk

With the school education department scheduled to implement annual salary increments in July, the probation completion certificate is considered a mandatory document for availing the benefit.

A large number of teachers do not possess the certificate, putting their eligibility for the upcoming increment at risk.