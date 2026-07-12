Private Schools Told To Ensure Buses Follow Traffic Norms | FP photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): The private school owners have been advised to follow to run the buses according to traffic rules.

If their bus drivers do not follow the traffic rules, the officials will act against them according to the rules, the officers said.

The instructions were issued at a meeting with the owners of the private schools on the traffic police office premises on Saturday.

Traffic inspector Subhash Uike and district education Suman Paraste and an officer from the regional transport office Pankaj Dehriya jointly presided over the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to tell the private school owners to run their buses according to traffic rules.

Every school vehicle must be painted golden yellow, and vehicles running on contract must prominently display the words 'On School Duty,' Uike said.

Each vehicle must have a valid fitness certificate, insurance, PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate, speed governor, protective mesh on the windows, fire extinguisher and first-aid kit.

The name of the school and its telephone number must also be clearly displayed on the vehicle.

The vehicle must have functional door-locking mechanisms, should have seating arrangements in accordance with the registration certificate (RC).

Besides, there should be enough space on the bus for school bags, GPS tracking devices, and CCTV cameras.

The officials also issued guidelines about the eligibility of hiring drivers for operating the vehicles.