Bhopal Municipal Corporation Tax Audit Blows Lid Off Suspected ? 10 Crore Scam | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A comprehensive audit of Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) property tax records has uncovered major irregularities, with more than 460 suspicious accounts identified across several zones.

Sources said that if audit records from all 85 wards for the period between 2020 and 2025 are examined, the total property tax scam may exceed Rs 10 crore.

The findings have raised concerns over alleged manipulation of property assessments, tampering with official records and possible collusion between municipal officials and computer operators.

The highest number of discrepancies was found in Ward 3 of Zone 1, where nearly 130 accounts are under scrutiny. Similar irregularities have also surfaced in Zone 2, 6, 7, 10, 13 and 17.

The BMC's Revenue Department has begun verifying all flagged accounts to assess the extent of revenue loss and identify those responsible.

Private school under scanner

One of the most significant cases emerged from Zone 2, involving a private school in Idgah Hills under Ward 10.

Investigators found that the school's property tax assessment was allegedly reduced from Rs 7.71 lakh to around Rs 1.09 lakh after its recorded built-up area was altered in official records.

According to the audit, the property's area was reduced from nearly 35,000 sq ft to about 5,500 sq ft, resulting in a substantial reduction in tax liability. The role of the concerned zonal officer and a computer operator is under investigation.

Rs 14.69 lakh receipt scam

Another case was detected in Ward 33 of Zone 2, where property tax receipts worth Rs 14.69 lakh were allegedly generated without the amount being deposited into the Corporation's account.

The probe revealed that Shiraz-ul-Haq and Mohammad Sameer allegedly accessed the ward in-charge's user ID and password to generate 106 tax receipts.

Following the investigation, the BMC lodged an police complaint and both suspects were arrested.

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"Wherever discrepancies in records or financial loss to the revenue are established, strict action will be taken against the officials and employees concerned. Irregularities at any level will not be tolerated."

Sanskriti Jain, BMC commissioner